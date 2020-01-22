Warren County gets unexpected $670,000 bill from schools

Warren County was hit with an unexpected bill of at least $670,000 for services provided to local children with disabilities who attend preschool programs at a number of schools after the schools received approval from the state to “reconcile” bills from years ago.
The state allows institutions that provide services to preschool-age children with disabilities to “adjust” their bills for each child years after the services were provided. The process is overseen by the state, which reviews requests to reconcile charges and either approves or denies them, and county taxpayers are on the hook for the additional costs.
The bulk of the Warren County tab stems from services provided by the Prospect Center in Queensbury, which assists most of the preschool-age children with disabilities from across the region, county officials said.
Prospect Center received state approval to adjust bills for students going back three years, and the adjustments went up, not down.
“We were blindsided when we got all of this at once in January,” said Tawn Driscoll, director of financial services for the county Public Health Department. “It kind of hit us hard.”
Warren County Department of Public Health leaders, whose department interacts with the providers, said they expect other providers to do the same, though Prospect Center is the largest in the region and will have the biggest impact.
In all, the schools received state permission to increase bills back to 2015-16 by nearly $670,000, though the county hopes to get state reimbursement for up to 59.5 percent of that bill down the road.
Driscoll said more bills will come in as other schools reconcile their bills, too, though Prospect Center is by far the biggest provider in Warren County.
“There will probably be other vendors, but they are smaller,” Driscoll said.
And other counties will feel it as well.
“They can come back up to three times, five years later,” Driscoll told supervisors. “It becomes an administrative nightmare.”
County supervisors approved the payment Tuesday but were not pleased, as county Administrator Ryan Moore said there appeared to be little that could be done about it.
“The whole thing doesn’t make sense,” Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said. “Welcome to government.”
A call to Prospect Center on Tuesday was referred to its parent company, Center for Disability Services in Albany. A message left there Tuesday was not returned as of late Wednesday afternoon.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com