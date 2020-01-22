Warren County gets unexpected $670,000 bill from schools

Warren County was hit with an unexpected bill of at least $670,000 for services provided to local children with disabilities who attend preschool programs at a number of schools after the schools received approval from the state to “reconcile” bills from years ago.

The state allows institutions that provide services to preschool-age children with disabilities to “adjust” their bills for each child years after the services were provided. The process is overseen by the state, which reviews requests to reconcile charges and either approves or denies them, and county taxpayers are on the hook for the additional costs.

The bulk of the Warren County tab stems from services provided by the Prospect Center in Queensbury, which assists most of the preschool-age children with disabilities from across the region, county officials said.

Prospect Center received state approval to adjust bills for students going back three years, and the adjustments went up, not down.

“We were blindsided when we got all of this at once in January,” said Tawn Driscoll, director of financial services for the county Public Health Department. “It kind of hit us hard.”