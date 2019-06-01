Warren County has plenty of money for its summer youth job program, but is having trouble finding kids to fill the positions.
The county is scheduled to receive increased funding for it summer and year-round employment programs for disadvantaged young people, and the summer program has money for 45 to 50 youths ages 14 and 18 to work.
Chris Hunsinger, the county's director of employment and training, said the county will receive $117,541 in federal funding this year for the summer program, and an increased amount for year-round employment training and jobs as well.
But he said the department has had trouble attracting teens to the job as the local job market has improved in recent years.
"We are having a hard time finding kids," he said.
The teens work at municipal and private job sites, paid minimum wage and supervised by paid counselors. For most, it is their first job.
While the program has had a hard time finding job sites during some years, Hunsinger said there are plenty of places for workers to go this year.
The department will also get increased federal money for workforce development this year, with $724.883 to be used for funding not only training programs but also a job program year-round for older workers, generally between 18 and 21.
He said there were three youths in that program as of this week, when the program has funding for up to 10.
The money will also pay for training programs for up to 120 laid off or "dislocated" adult workers.
"We will be able to put more people through training. The funding has been very lean the last few years," Hunsinger said.
To qualify for the summer program, a child's family must be at or below 200 percent of the poverty level, which for a family of four would be under $50,200 and for a family of three would be under $41,560.
The year-round program requires that applicants have barriers to employment such as not having completed high school, being homeless or a foster child, single parent, juvenile offender or having a language barrier while being deemed low income.
For more information on the agency's programs, call 518-742-0925.
