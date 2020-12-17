Warren County forgot to renew additional mortgage tax

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is going to lose around $160,000 in mortgage tax revenue because it forgot to renew an additional local tax, which expired Dec. 1.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said the renewal should have come before the board probably in August or September, but it got lost in the shuffle.
“It was an oversight and we’re trying to get it back on track as soon as possible,” he said at a special meeting on Dec. 9.
This is an additional 25-cent tax per $100 of mortgage amount on top of what the state collects. The money goes directly to Warren County, according to Thomas.
A public hearing on the renewal will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. during the regular Board of Supervisors meeting.
This is not the first time that the county has dealt with the expiration of the tax. It requires state authorization to collect the additional tax on top of what the state collects.
It expired on Dec. 1, 2018, because the Legislature failed to renew the law because it was attached to another controversial bill. The matter was finally rectified in February 2019 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill that allowed the counties to resume collecting the tax. However, it could not go into effect until April 1.
Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel said the general rule of thumb is for state officials to notify counties that they need to move forward to renew the tax. That did not happen and the matter slipped through the cracks.
She apologized for the oversight.
“I regret this mistake on my part,” she said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he could see how the matter could be overlooked — given everything that has gone on this year with the pandemic.
Thomas said that the county had collected at about $1.146 million until Dec. 1. In 2019, it collected about $772,000 because of the renewal issue. It took in about $1 million in 2018.
Vogel said people that had paid the tax on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 were refunded $11,000.
After the supervisors approve reinstating the tax, the resolution goes to the state, where Thomas said it must “set” for a required 30-day waiting period before taking effect.
The additional mortgage tax would take effect on Feb. 1, 2021, until Dec. 1, 2013.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber said in the future she would like to have an additional discussion about whether the tax should continue.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he also wondered if the board should consider eliminating the 25-cent tax and cut back on spending.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
