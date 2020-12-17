Warren County forgot to renew additional mortgage tax

Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel said the general rule of thumb is for state officials to notify counties that they need to move forward to renew the tax. That did not happen and the matter slipped through the cracks.

She apologized for the oversight.

“I regret this mistake on my part,” she said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he could see how the matter could be overlooked — given everything that has gone on this year with the pandemic.

Thomas said that the county had collected at about $1.146 million until Dec. 1. In 2019, it collected about $772,000 because of the renewal issue. It took in about $1 million in 2018.

Vogel said people that had paid the tax on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 were refunded $11,000.

After the supervisors approve reinstating the tax, the resolution goes to the state, where Thomas said it must “set” for a required 30-day waiting period before taking effect.

The additional mortgage tax would take effect on Feb. 1, 2021, until Dec. 1, 2013.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber said in the future she would like to have an additional discussion about whether the tax should continue.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he also wondered if the board should consider eliminating the 25-cent tax and cut back on spending.

