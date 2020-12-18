Warren County finds legal loophole to reinstate mortgage tax

Warren County’s additional mortgage tax will be reinstated much sooner than expected.

Warren County’s 25-cent tax per $100 of mortgage had expired on Dec. 1. The Board of Supervisors were supposed to pass a resolution to renew the tax but forgot to do so amid the distractions of the pandemic.

The county was at risk of losing as much as $160,000 in revenue, because the earliest the tax would be able to be reinstated was Feb. 1.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, told the board at its regular meeting on Friday, however, that he had discussed the matter with the county attorney.

“We had the idea that seeing how we are under an emergency declaration, it might be possible to issue an emergency order to reinstate the additional mortgage tax,” he said.

County Attorney Mary Kissane checked with the state Department of Taxation and Finance and determined the county could take that step, Thomas said.

The tax would not be reinstated immediately.

“I do understand that you can’t whipsaw mortgage companies. We have paperwork and it will take a little time to get it started again,” he said.