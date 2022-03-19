Warren County finds five new COVID cases

Warren County had five reported positive cases of COVID-19 out of the 368 people tested, according to state data on Saturday.

Over the past five days, the county has reported 32 total positive cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.3%.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, reported a total of 12 COVID-related hospitalizations on Saturday, with three in the ICU.

According to state vaccination data, Warren County’s vaccination rate is 75.2%, with 80.1% of the population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The state data also reported that the county has had 65.6% of its eligible population receive a booster dose.

Washington County

Washington County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 out of 261 residents tested, according to state data. The county has reported 36 new cases over the past five days.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 2.8%.

Washington County had a vaccination rate of 63.8%, according to state vaccination data. The county has had 67.4% of residents receive at least one dose.

According to state numbers, the county has had 60.9% of its eligible population receive a booster dose of a vaccine.

Capital Region/statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported that the state had the lowest number of hospitalizations reported since Aug. 3.

There were a total of 925 hospitalizations throughout the state, which is 53 less than the previous report. There were 62 reported hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average for the state is 1.85%.

Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to get vaccinated. She said that it is the best way to protect yourself and those around you against COVID-19.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

