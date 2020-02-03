Warren County financial picture: Sales tax up, other revenue down

Warren County sales tax receipts finished 2019 with an increase of 1.9 percent, despite the state taking a chunk of money last month to give to towns as part of a controversial shift of financial aid.
The county's fourth-quarter sales tax receipts showed a drop of $185,825, but that drop occurred because the state took $213,000 of county sales tax receipts to give to towns to replace state aid that was cut.
That decision held the county's sales tax increase for the year to just over $1 million when compared to 2018's receipts, which was higher than the county's 2019 budget forecast.
It was well below the 4.4 percent sales tax increase that state officials said was seen in counties outside New York City in 2019, however. That factored in the state aid payments counties were forced to make.
The state Comptroller's Office reported that 54 of 57 counties outside New York City saw higher receipts last year.
Essex was one of three that saw a drop in collections, with the total declining by 0.2 percent, while Washington County saw a 7.8 percent increase and Saratoga County a 3.5 percent increase.
You have free articles remaining.
Things were better in Glens Falls, which collects its sales tax separate from the county.
State figures show that 2019's receipts in Glens Falls grew by 6.3 percent, third best for cities in the state and better than the statewide increase for cities of 3.6 percent, according to the Comptroller's Office. That was better than Saratoga Springs, where sales tax was up 5.5 percent.
Other revenue categories were a mixed bag for 2019 in Warren County:
- Building permit revenue was up 10 percent, to $225,265.
- Mortgage tax receipts were down 14 percent, though much of that was blamed on the state Legislature not approving a renewal of the tax until April 1. The county had budgeted for a drop in light of that legislative inaction.
- Income from Native American casinos, per an intercounty agreement, were down 8 percent.
- Boarding revenue at Warren County Jail dropped 106 percent, to $116,231, as fewer counties had inmates that needed to be boarded at other jails. That drop had been expected, so the 2019 budget anticipated less jail revenue.
Overall, the county is in good financial shape heading into 2020, with a fund balance expected to exceed $21 million this year.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, the county's budget officer, said the lackluster winter in terms of snowfall already has some concerned about first-quarter sales tax this year, however.
"No snow is going to hurt. There's not a lot going on right now," he said. "We've still got to be cautious with what we do."
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com