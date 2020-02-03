Warren County financial picture: Sales tax up, other revenue down

Warren County sales tax receipts finished 2019 with an increase of 1.9 percent, despite the state taking a chunk of money last month to give to towns as part of a controversial shift of financial aid.

The county's fourth-quarter sales tax receipts showed a drop of $185,825, but that drop occurred because the state took $213,000 of county sales tax receipts to give to towns to replace state aid that was cut.

That decision held the county's sales tax increase for the year to just over $1 million when compared to 2018's receipts, which was higher than the county's 2019 budget forecast.

It was well below the 4.4 percent sales tax increase that state officials said was seen in counties outside New York City in 2019, however. That factored in the state aid payments counties were forced to make.

The state Comptroller's Office reported that 54 of 57 counties outside New York City saw higher receipts last year.

Essex was one of three that saw a drop in collections, with the total declining by 0.2 percent, while Washington County saw a 7.8 percent increase and Saratoga County a 3.5 percent increase.

Things were better in Glens Falls, which collects its sales tax separate from the county.