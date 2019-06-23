{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County has filed two lawsuits in state Supreme Court against motel owners who the county alleges have failed to pay occupancy tax for years, as the county treasurer hears from a number of delinquent business owners who are trying to avoid litigation.

The county sued two Lake George-area motel owners earlier this month as it continues to try to recover over $1 million in occupancy tax that the county Treasurer's Office believes a number of hotel and motel owners have withheld in recent years.

The lawsuits have come after a series of audits by the Treasurer's Office over the past year, which culminated with letters sent to 15 businesses that the auditor determined didn't pay some or all of the 4 percent occupancy tax that they were supposed to collect from guests.

Four motels were sued earlier this spring in small claims courts, and county Treasurer Michael Swan said settlements are being worked out in those cases, with payments already made by some.

The County Attorney's Office has since filed two lawsuits in state Supreme Court in Warren County.

Lake George Bear's Den of Lake George has been sued for $43,345 in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest, while New Colonial Court in Bolton Landing is being asked to pay $19,128. Representatives of the businesses had no comment on the litigation.

As the litigation has gotten media attention, Swan said he has heard from many of the motel owners who have received letters about taxes that are believed to be owed.

"My phone has been lighting up like a Christmas tree," Swan said. "I've heard from everyone but two of them."

Some of the proprietors claim they haven't been charging visitors the tax because it would have resulted in increasing rates, Swan said.

County officials said last month that one hotel is believed to owe about $700,000, though the status of negotiations with that business was not released this week.

The county Occupancy Tax Law makes collections and past due amounts private, though litigation filed in courts is public by law.

Warren County Assistant County Attorney Ryan Dickey, who is handling the litigation, said additional lawsuits will likely be filed in the coming weeks. He said the county is awaiting responses to letters sent to proprietors of nine properties who are alleged to owe taxes before deciding on additional litigation.

The occupancy tax is supposed to be charged to visitors at hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfast establishments in the county. Proceeds are used to promote tourism in the county.

The county hired an auditor last year after a state audit called for more enforcement and auditing of occupancy tax receipts.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments