Warren County fatal crash trial postponed after state suspends all jury cases

The trial of a man accused of driving recklessly and causing a fatal crash will not start on Monday because the state has suspended all jury trials and grand juries as COVID-19 cases increase.

Jury selection was going to begin Monday in Warren County Court for the case of Skyler Crouse, the Onondaga County man charged with leading police on a high-speed chase on Sept. 26, 2019.

The chase ended off Northway Exit 25 after the driver crashed his car into the truck of Brant Lake resident Joseph Turcotte, causing it to flip over and kill Turcotte.

Sheila Kent, chief clerk for Warren County Supreme and County Court, said the case has been removed from the calendar. There will be no jury trials until further notice.

New York State Unified Court Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks issued a memo on Friday, stating that no new prospective jurors will be summoned for jury trials or grand juries.

The decision came after discussions with the court’s consultants and in light of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent directives that limited gatherings of people in public and private locations.