Warren County eyes tourism strategy

Conley said she does not anticipate spending much in the greater metro New York City area, but more in the Albany and maybe western New York markets.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said he is hearing from local businesses that they are getting more people from Massachusetts and Connecticut — places that have sent few visitors to the area previously.

“It’s an easy drive up to Lake George and you’re away from everything. You’re in a new environment,” he said.

Dickinson said he wanted to spend only half of the million dollars this year to get ready for the following year.

Mark Behan, of Behan Communications, has been leading an effort among businesses to market the region. He told the committee the goal is to showcase the safety of the Lake George area.

Behan said all businesses want to make sure there is no outbreak of the coronavirus in the Lake George and Warren County region. He said research has shown people will travel and take vacations this summer, and this area is in competition with other parts of the state.

“It’s important to remind people that Lake George is here. It’s open and has taken every possible precaution to ensure the safety of visitors, the community and employees,” he said.