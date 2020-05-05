Warren County extends emergency order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has extended its State of Emergency declaration.

The declaration, signed by Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, first became effective on March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration gives county departments and agencies the authority under New York Executive Law to take necessary steps to preserve public safety and render all available assistance for the security, well-being and health of county residents.

The order has been extended a couple times since then. It is now set to expire on Saturday, unless extended.

