Warren County extends emergency order
0 comments
alert

Warren County extends emergency order

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Warren County seal

QUEENSBURY —Warren County has extended its state of emergency order by five days in order to deal with COVID-19 pandemic. 

The original order was set to expire on Wednesday.

The declaration allows all departments and agencies to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide emergency assistance.

The order requires people who have tested positive for the coronavirus or come in contact with an indivdual to remain in quarantine. 

0 comments
0
0
0
1
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News