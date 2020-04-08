Warren County extends emergency order

QUEENSBURY —Warren County has extended its state of emergency order by five days in order to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.
The original order was set to expire on Wednesday.
The declaration allows all departments and agencies to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide emergency assistance.
The order requires people who have tested positive for the coronavirus or come in contact with an indivdual to remain in quarantine.
