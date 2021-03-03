Warren County exploring bike-sharing program

Access to recreation was a big component in a recently survey of people considering moving to the area, according to Siplon. He said the program is about growing the cycling market overall.

“Whenever this kind of investment is made, there is an overall increase in ridership, there is an overall increase in demand,” he said.

Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County’s director of employment and training, said the idea of bringing a ride-sharing program to the region has been around for years, maybe even decades.

Previous research has shown that it would be very expensive, according to Ochsendorf.

“If we were to start our own program, it would be well over $100,000 and probably even more because of the demand for bikes now,” she said. “The $25,000 investment, (which) covers the marketing, the operations, the maintenance and everything, is a steal and a bargain that we probably cannot get anywhere else. This has been operating successfully already, so it makes no sense to reinvent the wheel.”