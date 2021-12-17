Warren County encouraging COVID booster shots

Warren County Health Services and Director Ginelle Jones urged residents who are eligible to get a COVID booster to do so as soon as possible, in a news release from the county on Friday.

The request from health officials is a result of the omicron variant of the virus becoming more prevalent in the U.S., including downstate New York, the release stated.

There have been no recorded cases of the omicron variant in Warren County, but Health Services said several counties in New York have recently seen clusters of omicron cases.

Jones expressed her concern for the increased transmission rate associated with the new variant, despite the lesser severity in symptoms recorded so far.

“We are concerned that this new variant has the potential to make a lot more people sick, at a time when the delta variant and influenza are also present and have stretched our health care system to the limits,” Jones explained.

The county statement expressed concern regarding holiday gatherings and indoor events. Health Services is asking residents to use home-test kits before attending events or family gatherings and stay home if you are ill.

“We ask that our residents keep these risks in mind as they plan holiday celebrations. Please understand that we have been seeing more COVID-19 illness involving young people, and more hospitalizations involving young people. We are headed into what may be an additional holiday-related surge of COVID-19, and our health care community is working very hard to keep us safe and healthy after 21 months of COVID-19 illness,” Jones said.

