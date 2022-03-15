Warren County encourages celebrating St. Patrick's Day safely

Warren County is encouraging residents and visitors celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year to make it home safely with the help of a new cellphone app.

An app available on Android and Apple phones called "Have a Plan" was created by the New York State STOP DWI initiative and allows users to plan their night of celebrations to include a safe ride home.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost half of crash fatalities during the St. Patrick’s Day period in 2019 involved a drunken driver.

Warren County STOP DWI coordinator Reagan Kelley is urging those who will be drinking for the holiday to make arrangements for a ride.

“St. Patrick’s Day is likely to be heavily celebrated this year as people feel more comfortable getting back to socializing. If your plans include heading out to a local event or establishment, don’t just rely on the luck of the Irish,” Kelley explained in a county news release. “You don’t have to risk getting behind the wheel and becoming a drunken driving statistic, or worse, a fatality. Use the Have a Plan App, designate a driver who has had zero alcohol or call a taxi, Uber or Lyft. Have fun, but don’t end up in the back of a patrol car. Or worse.”

The county's STOP DWI program has also partnered with local law enforcement agencies to facilitate "one of this year's several high-visibility engagement campaigns" from Thursday through Saturday, March 17-19, designed to reduce the number of alcohol-related driving offenses, injuries and deaths.

