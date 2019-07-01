Residents of towns that plan to take part in Warren County's program to improve emergency medical service in their communities will get a chance to have a say on what help their town should seek.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, chairman of the Warren County Emergency Medical Services Task Force, said the organization would like to hear what residents want as the group works on restructuring rescue squad response in towns that need it.
"This is something the public needs to know about," Leggett said. "Once we have a draft concept of what this looks like and have something to bring to the people, we would like to hear what our constituents have to say."
He said hearings are likely this fall, with dates to be determined.
The EMS Task Force is tentatively moving forward with a plan that will provide county support for rescue squads to improve their response time to calls. Members of the organization have been reviewing how other upstate counties, such as Essex, Albany and Columbia counties, have dealt with similar issues.
Exactly how the program will work remains to be seen.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the county is limited as to what assistance it can give certain towns. The county Sheriff's Office would oversee the program, and the county could provide manpower to supplement squads.
Enabling legislation would have to be passed by the state for the county to get a county-run assistance program going, Moore explained.
"We have to have it so it is budget-neutral for the county," Moore said.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the towns that want to be involved would have to set up taxing districts to fund the reworked squads that would use county assistance. The state passed enabling legislation this year for Essex County to create tax districts for a supplemental EMS program.
The towns whose supervisors have expressed interest in participating so far include Lake George, Warrensburg, Bolton, Thurman, Chester, Johnsburg and Horicon.
The task force, made up of county supervisors, county emergency services personnel that includes Emergency Services Director Brian LaFlure, Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree and representatives of several rescue squads, has been working for nearly 5 years to solve the staffing shortages that have slowed call-response.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said much about how the assistance will work will be determined as the program is rolled out.
"The implementation is going to raise a lot of questions that will have to be answered," Conover said.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said the county employing EMTs could cost the town-contracted private squads personnel who would work for the county for better pay and benefits. He said he is also concerned the county will have to raise taxes to fund whatever assistance it will provide.
"I can't have my people taxed two times," Merlino said.
Lake Luzerne and the Saratoga County town of Hadley combine for EMS services, and Merlino said the program has worked well in recent years.
Chris Hawley, president of the Lake George Rescue Squad said time is of the essence for some squads, as EMTs leave for better-paying jobs.
"We are losing providers left and right," he said. "Unfortunately, we are going to start killing our residents if we don't get this taken care of."
