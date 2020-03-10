Warren County employees urged to prepare for remote workload

QUEENSBURY — Warren County leaders are updating the county's "continuity of operations" plan to prepare for the possibility that a large number of county workers may have to work from home if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

The supervisors of county agencies were briefed Tuesday on the status of the region's coronavirus cases and quarantined people as it was explained what steps were being taken to protect county workers and keep them working.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said the news was good as of late Tuesday afternoon that there are no confirmed cases among Warren County residents, and the people quarantined because of possible exposure at the CVS store in West Glens Falls were not showing signs of illness.

But he said supervisors of county departments had to be prepared to the possibility of not being able to come into the office. They need to designate "essential functions and people" for the event of illness affecting county operations.

"I want you to think about how your department will accomplish the tasks you need to accomplish," Moore told department heads.