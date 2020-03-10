Warren County employees urged to prepare for remote workload

QUEENSBURY — Warren County leaders are updating the county's "continuity of operations" plan to prepare for the possibility that a large number of county workers may have to work from home if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.
The supervisors of county agencies were briefed Tuesday on the status of the region's coronavirus cases and quarantined people as it was explained what steps were being taken to protect county workers and keep them working.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the news was good as of late Tuesday afternoon that there are no confirmed cases among Warren County residents, and the people quarantined because of possible exposure at the CVS store in West Glens Falls were not showing signs of illness.
But he said supervisors of county departments had to be prepared to the possibility of not being able to come into the office. They need to designate "essential functions and people" for the event of illness affecting county operations.
"I want you to think about how your department will accomplish the tasks you need to accomplish," Moore told department heads.
Moore said the county Information Technology Department was working to increase access to the county's virtual private network for off site access to county computer systems. The county Office of Emergency Services was working on protocols as well, he explained.
Protocols were being followed to properly clean and lessen the chance of spreading disease in the departments that interact with the public, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Social Services, and the county was working to ensure there was a proper supply of cleaning products.
Ginelle Jones, the county's director of public health, said 17 people connected to the pharmacy remained quarantined, and she warned that more quarantines were possible as more positive tests occur.
She explained risks of possible transmission of the virus, and pointed out there have been more late season flu infections than coronavirus.
"We are getting a lot of quantitative guidance from the state Health Department," Jones said.
Plans were being made to set up community quarantine sites and bring in more personnel if the outbreak worsens.
