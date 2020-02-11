Warren County employee quarantined after returning from China; no coronavirus found

A Warren County employee was quarantined last week after fears that he had contracted the novel coronavirus during a recent trip to visit a relative in China, officials said.
The man, whose name was not released, did not feel well after returning from his trip abroad. In light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, physicians tested him and directed he quarantine himself until the results became available.
The tests came back negative, and the man has since recovered.
Ginelle Jones, Warren County’s director of public health, said the incident was the only “person under investigation” in Warren County for possible coronavirus exposure so far. There have been no confirmed cases in New York, and only 13 in the United States, all among people who traveled to China.
Influenza is a far deadlier threat to the public, she pointed out.
More than 1,000 people have died in China of the 44,000 reported to be infected.
Patricia Hunt, Washington County’s director of public health, said her agency has not had anyone tested for coronavirus. A call to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health was not returned Tuesday.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore briefed county supervisors on the situation Tuesday, as county leaders tried to figure out how to compensate the employee for the time he was required to stay home.
The absence was not work-related, but he was also not ill, so sick time would not be appropriate. But under the circumstances, it did not seem fair to make the employee use vacation time for absences over which he had no control, Moore explained.
“We’ve never had this before,” Moore said.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said county leaders should make sure they don’t take steps that would dissuade someone from being cautious.
“We want to make sure every precaution is taken,” Conover said.
Moore suggested that county leaders create a new paid absence category for workers who may find themselves in similar situations in the future.
