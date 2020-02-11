Warren County employee quarantined after returning from China; no coronavirus found

A Warren County employee was quarantined last week after fears that he had contracted the novel coronavirus during a recent trip to visit a relative in China, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, did not feel well after returning from his trip abroad. In light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, physicians tested him and directed he quarantine himself until the results became available.

The tests came back negative, and the man has since recovered.

Ginelle Jones, Warren County’s director of public health, said the incident was the only “person under investigation” in Warren County for possible coronavirus exposure so far. There have been no confirmed cases in New York, and only 13 in the United States, all among people who traveled to China.

Influenza is a far deadlier threat to the public, she pointed out.

More than 1,000 people have died in China of the 44,000 reported to be infected.

Patricia Hunt, Washington County’s director of public health, said her agency has not had anyone tested for coronavirus. A call to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health was not returned Tuesday.