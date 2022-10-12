Warren County emphasizes fire prevention safety

National Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 9-15, and this year's focus is on planning how to react if confronted with a fire.

According to National Fire Protection Association data, homes are at the greatest risk, accounting for 74% of all U.S. fires, according to a news release from Warren County.

The county shared some key points on how to plan to prevent a fire:

Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place that is a safe distance from your home, where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

People are more likely to die in a house fire now than they were in 1980, according to the release.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Ralph Bartlett said that house fires can double in size and intensity within a matter of minutes, and so prevention is vital.

“Unlike many years ago our homes and businesses are filled with furnishings that contain a large amount of plastics. Because of this, and because of construction changes in our homes for energy efficiency, fires burn much hotter and rapidly spread. Early detection by smoke detectors will give you the best chance of escape," Bartlett said in the release.

"Making sure your smoke detectors are in proper working order and knowing what to do when they sound could save you and your family's lives. Please use Fire Prevention Week as a reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and practice your home escape plan. If you do not have one, please develop one and practice it with your family.”