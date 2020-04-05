Warren County economic development groups to fund affordable housing study

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Addressing a lack of affordable housing in northern Warren County is the goal of a study that will be underway later this year.

EDC Warren County and Warren County Local Development Corp. are jointly funding the $20,000 cost, with each contributing half.

EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew said he believes a lack of housing is limiting economic development in communities such as Chester, Horicon and Johnsburg. People do not want to drive a considerable distance from the south to get to a job in northern Warren County.

Patricia Tatich, who retired from the Warren County Planning Office, will be taking the lead in working on this issue.

The next step is to collect some basic demographic data and select a consultant for a market feasibility study for housing in the North Country, according to Bartholomew.

“We hope that the project would be done by the end of this year so we could take that report and start speaking to some developers next year,” he said.

Bartholomew has said previously that there would not be any large-scale housing development at any one site, but he could see a developer creating 90 units of housing, spread over three different communities.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

