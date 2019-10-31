{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The meeting will be held in Room 5-110 of the Warren County Municipal Building on Route 9, according to Warren County Health Services.

The meeting is open to the public, and those attending should enter through the Department of Motor Vehicles entrance.

