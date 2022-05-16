Warren County DPW: Section of Bay Road won't reopen for another 2-3 months

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Department of Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said it will take two to three months until Bay Road in Queensbury is completely reopened.
A portion of Bay Road (also known as County Route 7) was closed at the end of March due to a collapsed culvert near the Bay Ridge firehouse. The collapse was noted on March 30.
No vehicle damage or utility issues occurred as a result of the collapse, county officials had said in a news release.
Hajos said repairs of the 8-foot culvert will take a lot longer than originally thought and that the culvert will be redesigned.
The design will most likely be a three-sided box culvert or a full bridge, Hajos said. Either way, there will be a lot of design work involved, as there is a three-way intersection of Walkup Road, Old Bay Road and the main traffic on Bay Road.
Currently, a detour has been set up using Moon Hill Road and Walkup Road to bypass the affected area.
Southbound drivers on Bay Road should turn right on Walkup Road, then make a left on Moon Hill Road to return to Bay. Those driving north on Bay should make a left turn onto Moon Hill, then a right on Walkup to return to Bay.
Hajos said there have been a lot of complaints from people who live on Walkup Road about the increased traffic.
The county Department of Public Works will mostly likely set up a new detour that will redirect trucks onto state Route 149 and only permit local traffic on Bay Road, a maneuver for which the county needs state approval. Hajos said his department submitted an application to the state Department of Transportation on Thursday morning.
