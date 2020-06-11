Warren County DMV will begin taking appointments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Warren County Municipal Center has set up a new phone line to schedule appointments for resumption of in-person motor vehicle transactions.

In-person transactions will be handled by appointment only until further notice, during which the public will be allowed limited access to the DMV office at the municipal center. No walk-up business will be handled at this time.

Those who need to set up an appointment should call 518-761-6438 to schedule. Leave a message on the voicemail that is attached to the phone line between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hundreds of appointments are going to be scheduled, and they will be handled with “essential” transactions, such as those involving essential businesses and first responders, prioritized per state executive order.

“Your cooperation and patience when we reopen during this ‘new normal’ will be greatly appreciated,” said Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel.

A drop box will remain in place outside the DMV entrance at the Municipal Center to handle driver’s license renewals, vehicle registration renewals and license plate surrenders.