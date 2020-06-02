Warren County DMV still closed for in-person transactions

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday reminded people that it is still closed to the public.
The Warren County Clerk’s office has been getting inquiries over the past couple of days about the DMV office in Warren County after the State DMV issued a news release over the weekend saying that some state-run DMV offices are beginning to handle transactions.
However, the Warren County DMV is not run by the DMV but by Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel.
County officials said many people who saw the state DMV announcement thought that it was a blanket reopening of offices.
However, the state DMV is just starting to do what Warren County and a number of other counties have been doing since mid-April — handling certain transactions for customers who leave completed motor vehicle documents in a secure drop box.
Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel is urging people who have transactions ready for processing to place them in the drop box at the Warren County DMV entrance at the county Municipal Center. Staff who are in the office will handle them as quickly as possible.
Seven employees were working in the DMV office on Monday, and Vogel said they have handled over 3,000 transactions since mid-April. Vehicle dealer paperwork is also being processed, according to a news release.
The drop box can be used to: surrender license plates, renew driver’s licenses and renew vehicle registrations. Licenses or registrations that expired after March 1 have been automatically extended until after the COVID-19 state of emergency is over.
Vogel said she hopes that the county-run DMV offices will be able to reopen for transactions by appointment in the next week or two. An announcement will be made when that occurs.
For more information on Warren County Clerk’s Office’s policies at this time, go to https://www.warrencountyny.gov/clerk/docs/covidupdate.pdf or contact Vogel can be reached at vogelp@warrencountyny.gov.
