Warren County DMV still closed for in-person transactions

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday reminded people that it is still closed to the public.

The Warren County Clerk’s office has been getting inquiries over the past couple of days about the DMV office in Warren County after the State DMV issued a news release over the weekend saying that some state-run DMV offices are beginning to handle transactions.

However, the Warren County DMV is not run by the DMV but by Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel.

County officials said many people who saw the state DMV announcement thought that it was a blanket reopening of offices.

However, the state DMV is just starting to do what Warren County and a number of other counties have been doing since mid-April — handling certain transactions for customers who leave completed motor vehicle documents in a secure drop box.

Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel is urging people who have transactions ready for processing to place them in the drop box at the Warren County DMV entrance at the county Municipal Center. Staff who are in the office will handle them as quickly as possible.