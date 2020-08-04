You have permission to edit this article.
Warren County DMV opens online appointment registration
Warren County DMV opens online appointment registration

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday residents may now schedule appointments online. 

The DMV office, located at the Municipal Center, is open by appointment only at this time. 

Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel announced the launch of the online appointment system located at warrencountydmv.setmore.com. Residents will be able to choose a time and date for their visit.

Vogel is encouraging residents to arrive on time and with the necessary documents located on the state DMV website at dmv.ny.gov

A drop box is also available outside the DMV for license and registration renewals and license plate surrenders.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced as well as masks or face coverings required at the office. 

For more information about the guidelines visit warrencountyny.gov/clerk.

