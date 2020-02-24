Warren County dispatcher credited with saving lives during storm

The phones at the Warren County emergency dispatch center were ringing nonstop on the morning of Feb. 7 as a snow and ice storm wreaked havoc in the region.
The call that county dispatcher Lydia Hayes received late that morning that initially seemed like a wrong number was one that could have been dealt with quickly. A woman on the line said she meant to call her alarm company about home alarms that were going off, but she had dialed the Sheriff's Office non-emergency number instead.
She seemed confused, though, and when she mentioned an "odor" with alarms going of, Hayes kept her talking.
Hayes suspected that there might be a carbon monoxide issue, and had caller Elise Shartsis, her husband, Jay, and their pets evacuate the home. She sent Bolton firefighters to the home, who found carbon monoxide levels of 200 parts per million, a level that would likely have been fatal had they been exposed to it overnight.
"The level was extremely high.The firefighters said if we had gone to bed with those levels, we wouldn't have been alive in the morning," Mrs. Shartsis said.
Sheriff's Office Communications Supervisor Derrick Helms said Hayes talked with Shartsis on the phone for more than 3 minutes during a day of nonstop calls.
"She kept her on the phone, kept talking to her and realized something was wrong," Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau said. "It's a good thing she got a hold of us instead of the alarm company. Who knows what would have happened."
Hayes, a dispatcher for about 18 months, shrugged off the praise, and said she just reacted based on her training.
"As soon as she said there was an odor, I thought there might be something wrong," Hayes said.
Mrs. Shartsis said Hayes "could have just moved on to the next call" during the busy day, but sensed something was off.
"Officer Hayes just wouldn't let me off the phone," she said. "She went above and beyond."
Shartsis credited Bolton firefighters with helping her family and pets, getting through terrible weather and conditions to get up her icy, hilly driveway. The Shartsises adopt older shelter dogs, and she said they wanted to make sure they could get out as well. It's important for first responders to understand that residents will have concerns about their pets and may be hesitant to leave their home without them.
What caused the carbon monoxide infiltration has not been determined. The home has a whole house generator that was running that day, and a furnace as well.
The storm knocked out power to more than 30,000 homes in Warren County, causing emergency responders and utility crews to run ragged for more than three days.
The dispatch center received over 400 calls between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. that day, far more than the normal of a couple dozen or so during good weather this time of year.
Sheriff Jim LaFarr praised Hayes and said extra staff had to be called in to deal with the deluge of calls.
"It was the busiest day I have ever seen," he said. "If officer Hayes didn't do what she did, they probably would have perished."
