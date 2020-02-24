Warren County dispatcher credited with saving lives during storm

Hayes, a dispatcher for about 18 months, shrugged off the praise, and said she just reacted based on her training.

"As soon as she said there was an odor, I thought there might be something wrong," Hayes said.

Mrs. Shartsis said Hayes "could have just moved on to the next call" during the busy day, but sensed something was off.

"Officer Hayes just wouldn't let me off the phone," she said. "She went above and beyond."

Shartsis credited Bolton firefighters with helping her family and pets, getting through terrible weather and conditions to get up her icy, hilly driveway. The Shartsises adopt older shelter dogs, and she said they wanted to make sure they could get out as well. It's important for first responders to understand that residents will have concerns about their pets and may be hesitant to leave their home without them.

What caused the carbon monoxide infiltration has not been determined. The home has a whole house generator that was running that day, and a furnace as well.

The storm knocked out power to more than 30,000 homes in Warren County, causing emergency responders and utility crews to run ragged for more than three days.