Warren County discouraging residents from non-essential gatherings

Warren County is monitoring 59 precautionary traveler quarantines related to this advisory, which is two fewer than Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday reported that there were only six COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday, which is the lowest level since March 16. The number of hospitalizations has dropped below 800 — the lowest since March 18. There were 730 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 75 new patients admitted to the hospital.

“Throughout this pandemic, we've made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can't fight the virus on their own — the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives,” he said in a news release.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to stay vigilant, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues in the state.

Washington County had 225 cases and 210 people recovered as of Friday.

Saratoga County and Essex County do not report updates throughout the weekend. As of Friday, Saratoga had 596 confirmed cases and 46 people still ill. Four are hospitalized.

Essex County has nine people ill, including four inmates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.