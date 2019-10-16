Warren County’s director of weights and measures wanted to retire earlier this year, and gave county leaders nearly a year to find his replacement.
Unfortunately, a booming job market and strict educational requirements for the position have left the director, Herbert Levin, on the job at least into next year.
“It keeps getting pushed back and pushed back,” he said of his retirement date.
Each county in New York has a Bureau of Weights & Measures, which serves as an arm of the state Department of Agriculture & Markets to make sure consumers aren’t getting ripped off at the gas pump and in stores.
But the position requires applicants have 24 math and/or science college credit hours, and Levin said most people meeting those requirements are finding jobs that pay significantly more than the weights and measures position. The Warren County job will pay $58,111 this year.
“It’s basically two years of science and math. Most people with that education are taking a better-paying job at the (computer) chip plant,” he said.
Levin has held the post for 15 years, after careers as a jeweler in Glens Falls (Levin’s Reliable Jewelers, which closed in 1994) and a 10-year stint at a local bank.
He said much of the job is learned through on-the-job training. Checking fuel pump prices and grocery store scales is part of it, but county weights and measures staff also test gasoline samples for quality and measure whether those pre-packaged cereal boxes or corn chip bags contain the stated amount of product.
Levin, 69, has graciously agreed to stay on as a replacement has been sought. But he briefed county supervisors earlier this month that he did not want to work full-time past January.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the county has an internal candidate who meets the qualifications and appears interested in the job. He said he hopes to have an answer in the coming days.
“We feel good that this individual can do the job, and he is certainly qualified,” Moore said.
The job is an important one, unseen by much of the public, Moore added.
“It’s an interesting job. There are a lot of things you wouldn’t think about,” he said.
Levin is an avid skier and 50-year member of the West Mountain Ski Center ski patrol, and said he wants more time on the mountain this winter.
He said he will work on a per-diem, part-time basis, replacing a part-time staffer in his office who also plans to retire at the end of the year, after his replacement is found.
“I will stick around to help the new fellow. There is a lot to learn,” he said.
