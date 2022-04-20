Warren County develops online tool for reporting trail problems

If you hike, bike or walk on any local trails, particularly after a long winter, you have probably come across a downed tree, washed-out section of trail or other obstacles.

With many organizations operating trails in the region, you may not know who you should contact to have the issue addressed.

A new online tool developed by Warren County Planning & Community Development will allow trail users to report issues they find on county trails through an easy-to-use portal that will notify the trail owner or maintenance organization.

The portal, dubbed “Warren County Trail Reporter,” was developed in conjunction with organizations that oversee the dozens of trails around the county.

While Warren County staff will notify trail owners and organizations when reports are received, many of these organizations do not have staff available to immediately address a report, according to a Warren County news release.

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough shared his thoughts on the new portal.

“The town of Queensbury has developed an extensive network of trails, used by thousands of our greater local community residents and visitors; trails for family hiking and biking and trails for mountain bikers of all skill levels. Even though we have regular maintenance schedules for our trails, we would still appreciate the use of an additional public alert system because safe trails are a priority for us,” Strough said in the news release.

The new portal can be found online here: https://bit.ly/3voEUQM. It allows users to describe the hazard and also prioritize the severity of the problem that was observed.

The tool is the latest offering from Warren County Planning & Community Development Department, which has spearheaded a number of initiatives to improve and increase the use of Warren County’s recreational resources, according to the news release.

