Warren County designated 'Climate Smart Community' by state

Warren County’s efforts to mitigate climate change have paid off.
The county has been designated a Certified Bronze Climate Smart Community by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation after the county adopted a number of plans aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
Warren is just the eighth county to earn the distinction and 47th municipality overall, according to DEC.
The county was previously named a “Clean Energy Community” by the state’s Energy and Research Authority, which is tasked with developing clean energy plans for the state.
“This title serves as representation of the hard work done in Warren County to advance actions that promote our environment, our most valuable resource,” Chris Belden, an assistant county planner with Warren County Planning who has coordinated the county’s climate change efforts, said in a statement.
The bronze certification comes after the county installed electric vehicle charging stations at its Municipal Center in Lake George and established a financing project for building energy efficiency.
In addition, the county has restored riparian buffers along West Brook in Lake George, fast-tracked solar projects and adopted a “Climate Vulnerability Assessment/Adaptation Strategies” plan.
The certification gives the county an edge when applying for state funding to upgrade local infrastructure to better handle extreme weather events like flooding, which are expected to increase in frequency as the climate warms, and implement practices aimed at reducing energy use.
A 17-person committee — otherwise known as the Climate Smart Task Force — made up of county legislators and elected officials from municipalities across Warren County have fronted the county’s climate plans and has no plans of stopping anytime soon, said Claudia Braymer, one of the committee’s’ members.
“We have more to do, but this is a great way to help with reducing pollution and protecting the entire Lake George region,” Braymer, who also serves as a supervisor for Glens Falls’ 3rd Ward, said in a statement.
The committee plans to develop an inventory of greenhouse gases and natural resources in the county as well as develop a climate action plan going forward.
