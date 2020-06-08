Warren County designated 'Climate Smart Community' by state

The certification gives the county an edge when applying for state funding to upgrade local infrastructure to better handle extreme weather events like flooding, which are expected to increase in frequency as the climate warms, and implement practices aimed at reducing energy use.

A 17-person committee — otherwise known as the Climate Smart Task Force — made up of county legislators and elected officials from municipalities across Warren County have fronted the county’s climate plans and has no plans of stopping anytime soon, said Claudia Braymer, one of the committee’s’ members.

“We have more to do, but this is a great way to help with reducing pollution and protecting the entire Lake George region,” Braymer, who also serves as a supervisor for Glens Falls’ 3rd Ward, said in a statement.

The committee plans to develop an inventory of greenhouse gases and natural resources in the county as well as develop a climate action plan going forward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.