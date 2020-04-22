Warren County departments aiding in distribution of homemade masks

Warren County departments are banding together with retired Glens Falls Hospital Dr. Richard Leach to distribute masks to those in need.
Those making the masks are now called the "Masketeers," in reference to "The Three Musketeers."
“It calls up chivalry and altruism and protecting the community against a marauding and sneaky enemy,” Leach said of the new name. He began organizing a homemade mask effort out of his home a week ago, and it has grown considerably.
Those who want to join in can drop off homemade masks during business hours at a collection area set up just inside the Warren County Municipal Center, near the new Family Court wing of the building.
The masks will be sterilized by local dentists and distributed as needed through numerous community groups.
To make a mask, you only need fabric and a sewing machine. There are numerous instructional videos online.
Homemade masks are reasonably effective at stopping the wearer from spreading the virus unknowingly, before symptoms hit. They also stop some larger virus particles from reaching the wearer.
If everyone wears one, then those who have the virus are far less likely to spread it.
Currently, all New Yorkers must cover their mouths and noses in all public places where social distancing isn’t possible. That includes situations such as walking past someone on the sidewalk, or walking through a store.
To get to the mask dropoff site, turn left around the circular drive of the county municipal campus. Park in parking lot No. 8, directly across from the Sheriff’s Office driveway. Use door No. 13 with the handicapped access ramp. Building security staff will be on hand and may ask for identification.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.