Warren County departments aiding in distribution of homemade masks

Warren County departments are banding together with retired Glens Falls Hospital Dr. Richard Leach to distribute masks to those in need.

Those making the masks are now called the "Masketeers," in reference to "The Three Musketeers."

“It calls up chivalry and altruism and protecting the community against a marauding and sneaky enemy,” Leach said of the new name. He began organizing a homemade mask effort out of his home a week ago, and it has grown considerably.

Those who want to join in can drop off homemade masks during business hours at a collection area set up just inside the Warren County Municipal Center, near the new Family Court wing of the building.

The masks will be sterilized by local dentists and distributed as needed through numerous community groups.

To make a mask, you only need fabric and a sewing machine. There are numerous instructional videos online.

Homemade masks are reasonably effective at stopping the wearer from spreading the virus unknowingly, before symptoms hit. They also stop some larger virus particles from reaching the wearer.

If everyone wears one, then those who have the virus are far less likely to spread it.