Warren County Dems endorse Braymer

GLENS FALLS — The Warren County Democratic Committee endorsed Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer on Thursday as she seeks the state's 114th Assembly District seat.

Braymer is part of a four-way race to replace state Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, as he runs for state Senate. Her three opponents, former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty and Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, are seeking the Republican line.

Lynne Boecher, chairwoman of the Warren County Democratic Committee, praised Braymer after the meeting.

"Claudia Braymer’s demonstrated leadership and ability to find solutions, coupled with her energy and passion, will give all residents of the 114th a strong voice that will resonate in Albany," she said in a news release.

Braymer said she is running to improve the quality of life for all of us and to protect our natural resources for us and our children’s future, focusing on responsible development of affordable housing for our workforce and seniors, taking action on climate change, and expanding broadband and cell phone coverage to residents across the district.

The district includes all of Warren and Essex counties and northern parts of Washington and Saratoga counties.

