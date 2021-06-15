Warren County Democrats withdraw Strough endorsement

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Democratic Committee rescinded its endorsement of Queensbury Supervisor John Strough days after a contentious Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting in April where Strough was accused of misogynistic behavior by a pair of female Democrats on the board.
Strough, who is seeking his 10th two-year term on the Town Board, said he was blindsided by the Democratic Committee’s April 18 decision to withdraw its endorsement of him, adding he never received an opportunity to defend himself. He added no one from the committee has fully informed him why his endorsement was being revoked.
News of the committee’s decision came in a May 6 letter addressed to Strough from Democratic Committee Chairperson Lynne Boecher.
The letter, made available to The Post-Star this week by Strough after the paper learned of the committee's decision, included a copy of a resolution formally withdrawing the committee’s endorsement and calling on Strough to resign from the Democratic Committee.
The resolution makes mention of Strough’s behavior during an April 16 Board of Supervisors meeting, which resulted in “direct communication to the executive committee by Claudia Braymer and Andrea Hogan” as well as “past circumstances.”
The resolution does not mention any specific behavior or past circumstances.
Boecher declined to discuss the letter or the Democratic Committee's decision to withdraw its decision to endorse Strough. She instead referred all comment to Strough.
She added that the matter was the business of the Democratic Committee.
Strough remains on the Democratic Party line in November’s election. It’s unclear if the Democratic Committee will endorse an independent candidate in the upcoming election.
It was during the April 16 meeting when Braymer, the 3rd Ward Glens Falls supervisor, accused Strough of misogyny following his attempt to repeal the minority and majority leader positions created by Republican Chairman Rachel Seeber.
Strough has been fiercely opposed to the positions and has sought numerous times to have them eliminated since they were created, arguing they would cause division.
But Braymer, during the meeting, said Strough’s behavior seemed “very misogynistic,” a sentiment later echoed by Hogan.
On Tuesday, Strough again denied Braymer’s accusation, adding nothing he said during the meeting amounts to misogyny or constitutes the Democratic Committee withdrawing its endorsement of him.
“What specifically did I say at that county meeting that was the basis of their withdrawing of their endorsement?” Strough said. “They didn’t tell me. They didn’t email me.”
Braymer declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday. Hogan did not return a request seeking comment.
Strough, meanwhile, said he believes the Democratic Committee is making a mistake, adding he is one of the most popular Democrats in the county and has a track record of putting the town’s interest ahead of his party’s.
He said he has no intentions of resigning from the committee until someone reaches out to him and tells him what he has been accused of.
Asked if he has reached out to the committee, Strough said no because he was too busy running the town.
“The town always comes first,” he said.
