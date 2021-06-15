Warren County Democrats withdraw Strough endorsement

Boecher declined to discuss the letter or the Democratic Committee's decision to withdraw its decision to endorse Strough. She instead referred all comment to Strough.

She added that the matter was the business of the Democratic Committee.

Strough remains on the Democratic Party line in November’s election. It’s unclear if the Democratic Committee will endorse an independent candidate in the upcoming election.

It was during the April 16 meeting when Braymer, the 3rd Ward Glens Falls supervisor, accused Strough of misogyny following his attempt to repeal the minority and majority leader positions created by Republican Chairman Rachel Seeber.

Strough has been fiercely opposed to the positions and has sought numerous times to have them eliminated since they were created, arguing they would cause division.

But Braymer, during the meeting, said Strough’s behavior seemed “very misogynistic,” a sentiment later echoed by Hogan.

On Tuesday, Strough again denied Braymer’s accusation, adding nothing he said during the meeting amounts to misogyny or constitutes the Democratic Committee withdrawing its endorsement of him.