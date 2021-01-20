 Skip to main content
Warren County Democrats donate $1,000 to Regional Food Bank
The Warren County Democratic Committee has donated $1,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in celebration of the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. From left are Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, Queensbury Town Board member Harrison Freer, Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York representative Tracey Martin, Bill McCoskery, Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi and Jean Lapper.

 Michael Goot

GLENS FALLS — The Warren County Democratic Committee has presented a check for $1,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in celebration of the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We Democrats remain committed to the needs of our local communities and offer this contribution to assist these vitally needed resources in Warren County,” the organization said in a news release.

The Regional Food Bank helps provide food and other items for food pantries throughout Warren County including:

  • 820 River Street Programs;
  • Addictions Care Center of Albany-Warren;
  • Alliance for Positive Health;
  • Calvary Assembly of God Food Pantry;
  • Chestertown Food Pantry;
  • Domestic Violence Project;
  • Double H Hole in the Woods;
  • Family Services Association;
  • First Presbyterian Church-Warrensburg Pantry;
  • Johnsburg Food Pantry;
  • Lake George Food Pantry;
  • Maxfield Community Food Pantry;
  • North Country Ministries Inc.;
  • North Country Ministry-Pottersville Pantry;
  • Open Door Food Pantry;
  • Open Door Soup Kitchen;
  • Sacred Heart Community Dinner, Sacred Heart Food Pantry;
  • Salvation Army-Glens Falls Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen;
  • St. Mary’s Food Pantry;
  • SUNY Adirondack Pantry;
  • Open Door Mission backpack program;
  • United Methodist Church of Queensbury;
  • Warren-Hamilton ACEO.
