Warren County delays approval of higher risk sports

Warren County Health Services has set up a framework to potentially allow "higher risk" high school sports to be played, but said it is not likely those sports can begin as scheduled on Feb. 1.
The health department said if the rolling seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate in Warren County and/or the Capital Region declined to 4 percent or less, the county would "reconsider" allowing ice hockey, wrestling and basketball to proceed. The current Warren County positive rate is 4.6 percent and the Capital Region rate is 5.3 percent.
Earlier this week, Washington County said it would not allow higher risk sports to proceed. Schools in those two counties make up the bulk of the Foothills Council's North Division and the Adirondack League.
Last week, the state health department allowed higher risk sports to move ahead if local health departments gave their approval. Some health departments have allowed sports to move forward; others have not.
“Our county health partners from around the region came together and agreed this is the collective course of action that should be taken in the best interest of the health and welfare of all of our residents," Ginelle Jones, Warren County Director of Health Services, said in a press release.
Section II has set an end date of March 13 for the winter season, and sports must get in a certain number of practices before competition may start.
Warren County released its decision at the same time a “Let Them Play” rally was taking place in front of the county’s Municipal Center, where around a dozen students and parents gathered calling on the county to allow the sports to begin.
Those in attendance said it’s unfair that they haven't been allowed to play since athletes in neighboring states have played throughout the pandemic and numerous counties in the state with higher infection rates have already moved to allow athletics to resume.
“We can do it safely. A lot of other states and counties are doing it, so I just hope we get a chance to play,” said Anthony Girard, a North Warren senior who plays basketball.
The rally was put together at the last minute through social media and attracted athletes from across the county, including several from North Warren and Warrensburg.
Girard said the push to play exceeds sports. There’s also a mental health aspect to game, and many are suffering, he said.
“Some of the other kids on the team — some of them are failing classes and getting into things that they normally wouldn’t be doing,” Girard said. “Depression is a big thing, and it’s not good for the kids.”
Others in attendance agreed, including Girard’s senior teammates, Tanner Dunkley and Jack Jennings.
“It’s affecting kids so much more than basketball and sports in general,” Dunkley said.
Rachel Seeber, the chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, also made an appearance in order to address concerns from those in attendance.
“I recognize how important sports are. I totally 1,000% get it,” she said. “We don’t want to say ‘no’ ever. That’s not going to be the approach ever from Warren County.”
Seeber said the county’s decision was a regional approach and was made in consultation with neighboring counties.
“I don’t think what you’re hearing from our community is a ‘no, never.’ We get it. But at the same point in time, trying to make sure we’re safe and within those guidelines,” she said.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.