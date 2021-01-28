Warren County delays approval of higher risk sports

Warren County released its decision at the same time a “Let Them Play” rally was taking place in front of the county’s Municipal Center, where around a dozen students and parents gathered calling on the county to allow the sports to begin.

Those in attendance said it’s unfair that they haven't been allowed to play since athletes in neighboring states have played throughout the pandemic and numerous counties in the state with higher infection rates have already moved to allow athletics to resume.

“We can do it safely. A lot of other states and counties are doing it, so I just hope we get a chance to play,” said Anthony Girard, a North Warren senior who plays basketball.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rally was put together at the last minute through social media and attracted athletes from across the county, including several from North Warren and Warrensburg.

Girard said the push to play exceeds sports. There’s also a mental health aspect to game, and many are suffering, he said.

“Some of the other kids on the team — some of them are failing classes and getting into things that they normally wouldn’t be doing,” Girard said. “Depression is a big thing, and it’s not good for the kids.”