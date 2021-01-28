Warren County delays approval of higher risk sports (updated)

The vast majority of Glens Falls-area high school are now in a holding pattern to see if they can play "higher risk" winter sports.
Warren County Health Services announced Thursday it has set up a framework to potentially allow "higher risk" sports like basketball, hockey and wrestling to be played, but said it's not likely those sports can begin as scheduled on Feb. 1. The announcement came on the same day a small rally in support of high school athletes was held outside the Warren County Municipal Center.
The health department said if the rolling seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate in Warren County and/or the Capital Region declined to 4 percent or less, the county would "reconsider" allowing those sports to begin play. The current Warren County positive rate is 4.6 percent and the Capital Region rate is 5.3 percent.
Earlier this week, Washington County said it was delaying approval of higher risk sports. Schools in Warren and Washington counties make up the bulk of the Foothills Council's North Division and the Adirondack League, as well as some teams in the Wasaren League.
“Our county health partners from around the region came together and agreed this is the collective course of action that should be taken in the best interest of the health and welfare of all of our residents," Ginelle Jones, Warren County Director of Health Services, said in a press release.
Around a dozen students and parents gathered Thursday afternoon for a "Let Them Play" rally at the Municipal Center calling on the county to allow the sports to begin.
Those in attendance said it’s unfair that they haven't been allowed to play since athletes in neighboring states have played throughout the pandemic and numerous counties in the state with higher infection rates have already moved to allow athletics to resume.
“We can do it safely. A lot of other states and counties are doing it, so I just hope we get a chance to play,” said Anthony Girard, a North Warren senior who plays basketball.
The rally was put together at the last minute through social media and attracted athletes from across the county, including several from North Warren and Warrensburg.
Girard said the push to play exceeds sports. There’s also a mental health aspect to game, and many are suffering, he said.
“Some of the other kids on the team — some of them are failing classes and getting into things that they normally wouldn’t be doing,” Girard said. “Depression is a big thing, and it’s not good for the kids.”
Others in attendance agreed, including Girard’s senior teammates, Tanner Dunkley and Jack Jennings.
“It’s affecting kids so much more than basketball and sports in general,” Dunkley said.
Rachel Seeber, the chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, also made an appearance in order to address concerns from those in attendance.
“I recognize how important sports are. I totally 1,000% get it,” she said. “We don’t want to say ‘no’ ever. That’s not going to be the approach ever from Warren County.”
Seeber said the county’s decision was a regional approach and was made in consultation with neighboring counties.
“I don’t think what you’re hearing from our community is a ‘no, never.’ We get it. But at the same point in time, trying to make sure we’re safe and within those guidelines,” she said.
Last week, the state health department announced that higher risk sports could begin practice and play if local health departments gave their approval. Some health departments across the state have allowed sports to move forward; others have not.
Schools in Saratoga County are still waiting for a decision. South Glens Falls athletic director Matt Griep and Schuylerville athletic director John Bowen both said their schools are prepared to play sports if the county gives the green light.
Those schools would be lacking opponents because of decisions in other counties. Both Griep and Bowen said it's possible they could cobble together a schedule against other teams within their county.
"We'll play against whoever can play," Bowen said.
Corinth, an Adirondack League team, is in a tougher position. As a small school, it would be harder for them to come up with opponents outside their league that are within a reasonable distance.
Section II has set an end date of March 13 for the winter season. Since sports must get in a certain number of practices before competition may start, there isn't a lot of time to get in a winter season.
Essex County, which borders Warren County, authorized higher risk sports to move forward on Thursday.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.