Warren County dedicates tree to COVID-19 victims

QUEENSBURY — Warren County on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of its first resident to die from COVID-19 by planting a tree to remember all local lives lost to the pandemic.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said that on the morning of April 13, 2020, the county announced its first death from the virus — an 84-year-old man from North Creek.
“Every day has been difficult for our entire community. Everyone has sacrificed — no matter who you are — but the 66 families who are honored through this memorial sacrificed the most and this memorial is for them,” Moore said at a dedication ceremony for the tree, which was planted on a grassy area in front of the Warren County Municipal Center off Route 9.
The maple tree was donated by the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District.
“This virus has gone after what’s weak, but it also has a way of exposing what’s strong,” Moore said. “That’s why we believe a strong maple tree like this is fitting.”
Elected and county officials were on hand for the ceremony and they each shoveled a small pile of dirt onto the tree.
Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said she wishes that every person who lost their life to COVID-19 could be standing right there.
“We wish we could reverse time and lessen that heartbreak, but we know we cannot. We know there is little that can be said or done to heal those wounds,” she said.
“Our memorial tree dedication recognizes those 66 families and those loved ones and the challenges our communities faced when businesses and schools were shuttered and religious services were disrupted, and ceremonies, funerals and calling hours could not take place,” she added.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, who was chairman of the board last year, recalled the “tense and intensive” emotions that people had at the start of the pandemic.
“There was a lot of fear, but with the leadership of our Public Health department, Mr. Moore and all the people, all the departments here in the county, we’ve managed to get to this point,” he said.
Thomas added that he hopes that everyone who visits the Warren County Municipal Center will look at the tree and think of the lives lost.
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the ceremony was an opportunity to pause and look back over the last year and reflect on those who lost their lives. He also praised Warren County for its handling of the pandemic.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said the people who died were not just residents, but brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and grandparents.
Public Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said her employees have gotten very close with the victims' families, many of whom did not get to wish a proper goodbye to their loves ones.
“We continue to be here for you,” she said.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Borgos said it has been a really tough year, but the county is getting through the pandemic and advised people to keep taking all the precautions.
Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, concluded the ceremony with a prayer for those lives lost and those dealing with the pandemic.
“This past year, Lord, through these trials and tribulations, it’s been so humbling and proud to see this county come together as one people,” he said.
