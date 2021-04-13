Warren County dedicates tree to COVID-19 victims

“We wish we could reverse time and lessen that heartbreak, but we know we cannot. We know there is little that can be said or done to heal those wounds,” she said.

“Our memorial tree dedication recognizes those 66 families and those loved ones and the challenges our communities faced when businesses and schools were shuttered and religious services were disrupted, and ceremonies, funerals and calling hours could not take place,” she added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, who was chairman of the board last year, recalled the “tense and intensive” emotions that people had at the start of the pandemic.

“There was a lot of fear, but with the leadership of our Public Health department, Mr. Moore and all the people, all the departments here in the county, we’ve managed to get to this point,” he said.

Thomas added that he hopes that everyone who visits the Warren County Municipal Center will look at the tree and think of the lives lost.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the ceremony was an opportunity to pause and look back over the last year and reflect on those who lost their lives. He also praised Warren County for its handling of the pandemic.