Warren County dedicates OES building to Brian LaFlure

QUEENSBURY — The six-bay garage that was built to protect the equipment for the Warren County Office of Emergency Services now bears the name of former Warren County Director of Emergency Services and Fire Coordinator Brian LaFlure.

It will now be known as “The Brian LaFlure Emergency Services Building,” and carry a sign with his name produced by the Warren County Department of Public Works.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber acknowledged the chilly Wednesday morning, but said that there wasn’t a better way to properly dedicate the county’s Office of Emergency Services building in LaFlure’s honor.

The crowd that congregated in the parking lot at the northeast corner of the Warren County Municipal Center was made up of community members, members of the emergency services team, the Board of Supervisors and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon.

Seeber opened the ceremony by reading a note from Marv Lemery, who hired LaFlure and recommended him to replace him as fire coordinator and emergency services director in 2007.

“He was always the go-to guy who would give you 110% on everything he was asked to do,” Seeber said, reading the statement.

LaFlure had planned on retiring early in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic happened. Rather than pack his bags and ride off into the sunset, LaFlure delayed his retirement, putting his county and colleagues ahead of himself.

He officially retired in January after the $400,000 building was completed. The project involved a years-long process that occurred after searches around the county for proper space to house the vehicles and trailers belonging to the county OES.

Warren County sold a piece of property on Warren Street in Queensbury where some of the equipment was stored for $400,000, and the funding from that sale was designated to pay for the new building.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore thanked LaFlure on behalf of the community and the Board of Supervisors for his dedication and 40 years of work.

Moore recalled one of the first meeting he had with LaFlure as county administrator. LaFlure told Moore that a building like the one bearing his name today needed to be built.

Moore attributed LaFlure with building the foundation of the emergency response operation that the county has. He said that it has been put to the test with the pandemic, and he believes it has passed the test.

“A lot of that is due to your leadership and hard work over the years,” he said. “So the least we can do is name this building for you. I hope it stands as a part of your legacy.”

Simpson thanked the crowd for being in attendance to witness the special day.

He was on the Board of Supervisors when the building discussion was going on, and called the completion a great achievement for the county.

“Especially to have Brian here after many decades of service to this community. I can’t think of a better way to thank him and recognize him for his service,” he said.

LaFlure addressed the crowd, saying that he had a lot of thoughts running through his head about his many years of service that have brought him to where he is today.

The most important thing in his eyes is the support that he was shown by community members and colleagues.

The process of getting the equipment and a place to store it has taken about a decade, and LaFlure said that it was tenacity and hard work that made it a possibility.

LaFlure was humbled by the ceremony. He said that emergency services has been his life since he joined the fire department on his 18th birthday.

“It took a while, but ultimately we got it done,” he said. “It’s a really nice facility. It’s a testament to the equipment we have, the equipment that we are going to have and being able to maintain that.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

