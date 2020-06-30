Warren County declines to add pharmacies to opioid lawsuit

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors has declined to add pharmacies to the lawsuit it has filed against opioid manufacturers that claims they caused the addiction crisis.
Attorney Shayna Sacks updated the board at its June 19 meeting on litigation brought by various municipalities against the drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
Sacks said big and small pharmacy chains were involved. Two particular pharmacies in Warren County, located in Price Chopper stores, had high numbers of opioid sales, she said. One of them was 20 minutes away from a hospital.
She looked at places that were distributing 95% of the pills coming into the county.
Queensbury-at-Large Supervisor Brad Macgowan said the pharmacies do not write the prescriptions, just fill them.
Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Michael Wild wanted to look at the physicians first and not the pharmacies.
“I do have reservations about including these smaller ones because they might not just survive,” he said.
Wild said some of the pharmacies might be the only places available to residents in parts of the county for filling prescriptions.
Sacks said the lawsuit first targeted the manufacturers of the opioids, then the distributors and then the retailers. She likened it a racketeering case.
“Those three conglomerates of groups, for lack of a better word, were all in it together,” she said.
Sacks said the drug manufacturers marketed the opioids in a misleading fashion and that information was shared with customers and physicians, who in many cases clearly overstepped their bounds.
Sacks said distributors are required by state and federal law to flag orders if they're being filled beyond the norm. They are supposed to halt the shipment and inform the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“They turned a blind eye to that,” she said.
If pharmacists see large number of orders being filled, they have a duty to turn customers away.
Sacks said the various cases have all been consolidated into one in Suffolk County, which is being treated as a “bellwether trial” to set the parameters of future litigation.
The trial was supposed to begin in March but has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This case requires a jury trial. The current schedule puts the start of the case in September.
Settlement before trial is always a possibility, however, she said.
“The best way to try to settle a case is through a trial date. There’s nothing that pushes a case as much as a trial date,” she said.
