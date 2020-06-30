Warren County declines to add pharmacies to opioid lawsuit

“Those three conglomerates of groups, for lack of a better word, were all in it together,” she said.

Sacks said the drug manufacturers marketed the opioids in a misleading fashion and that information was shared with customers and physicians, who in many cases clearly overstepped their bounds.

Sacks said distributors are required by state and federal law to flag orders if they're being filled beyond the norm. They are supposed to halt the shipment and inform the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“They turned a blind eye to that,” she said.

If pharmacists see large number of orders being filled, they have a duty to turn customers away.

Sacks said the various cases have all been consolidated into one in Suffolk County, which is being treated as a “bellwether trial” to set the parameters of future litigation.

The trial was supposed to begin in March but has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This case requires a jury trial. The current schedule puts the start of the case in September.

Settlement before trial is always a possibility, however, she said.

“The best way to try to settle a case is through a trial date. There’s nothing that pushes a case as much as a trial date,” she said.

