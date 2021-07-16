Warren County declares July 1 'Joan Grishkot Day'

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has established July 1 as “Joan Grishkot Day,” in honor of its first director of public health services, who died on July 8.

The date was selected because she started her position on July 1, 1966. Grishkot worked for the county for more than 30 years before retiring in 1997.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said she is working with Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos to come up with a commemorative plaque in Grishkot's honor to hang in the health services building and to plant a tree in her honor.

“We’re really excited to do this on behalf of Joan and all the good she has done in our community,” she said.

Jones said Grishkot hired her and many of the other people who still work for the department.

She said Grishkot essentially built the health care system in Warren County and helped filled in gaps in coverage, such as in child care and pre- and post-natal care.

Among her accomplishments were bringing the Women, Infant and Children program to Warren County in 1977 and organizing the first early intervention and early preschool education services programs for families in 1994.