QUEENSBURY — Warren County's law enforcement agencies are seeking at least five new positions to deal with state law changes that will take effect next year, adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to the county budget.
The Warren County District Attorney's Office is seeking an additional prosecutor and legal clerk, the county Sheriff's Office wants a new patrol sergeant and communications officer and the Probation Department proposes an additional probation officer to deal with expected workload increases in 2020.
The agencies will have to deal with major changes to how cases are prosecuted and defendants are supervised as laws take effect that will require police and prosecutors to turn over all evidence more quickly, and do away with cash bail for most defendants. The goal was to deal with issues that primarily occur in cases prosecuted in bigger cities.
No total price tag has been determined, but based on initial estimates, the new employees would add about $300,000 in salaries plus costs for fringe benefits, if approved.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, the county's budget officer, said the requests were being reviewed for possible inclusion in the 2020 budget.
Supervisors and county Administrator Ryan Moore were briefed by District Attorney Jason Carusone, sheriff's Maj. James LaFarr, who will become sheriff Jan. 1, and county Probation Director Robert Iusi as to the impact the law changes will have.
The changes will require police and prosecutors to prepare every criminal and traffic case as if it is going to trial within 15 days, which means that documents and data, which previously would only be provided to the defense if a defendant sought a trial instead of a guilty plea, have to be prepared. Bail changes will result in many offenders being released before trial, and as of later this year, 17-year-olds can be prosecuted as juveniles instead of adults.
Carusone said district attorneys across the state have had to seek more resources to handle the increased paperwork and data handling, since the ramifications for not complying can be dismissal of charges.
"I don't want to overstate this, but I don't want to understate this. This is a radical change," Carusone said. "The state is putting a 'big ask' on our department and the police departments, frankly. It's going to put a big burden on us."
Carusone said his office is working with police agencies and defense lawyers to come up with an electronic transfer system so evidentiary material can be turned over more easily. But he said the current office staff cannot handle the new workload, as there needs to be staff dedicated specifically to the new procedures. So he requested to hire a new assistant district attorney and legal clerk.
He said his request is "conservative" compared to other counties, as virtually all district attorney's offices are seeking more personnel because of the changes. The Washington County District Attorney's Office received approval earlier this month for $423,000 to add new staff members to comply with the new laws.
LaFarr said he believes the new communications officer and road patrol sergeant are needed for the Sheriff's Office, and they would work "hand in hand" as primary contacts for the district attorney's office as the agencies make sure documents and data, including 911 call recordings and dispatch records, are turned over as required.
"I think it's vital to have someone in a supervisory role to make sure these deadlines are met," LaFarr said.
LaFarr said the Sheriff's Office has already assigned a sergeant to start preparing systems for the Jan. 1 transition.
Iusi, who heads a state task force examining the impact of the law changes, said his office will have more young offenders to supervise because 17-year-olds can be prosecuted as juveniles. But he added that "it's hard to plan for things when we don't know what's going to happen."
"I'm not sure what the state expects from this, but they put a lot of people in a tough situation," Iusi said.
While jail populations will drop with bail reform, LaFarr said he doesn't see an initial drop in staff numbers but overtime will likely decrease. He said he will try to work with other counties to share jail services if possible.
There is no state funding put aside for the counties to deal with the new expenses. Moore also took issue with how the state Legislature went about making the changes, tacking them onto budget bills with no debate or input from those who will be affected.
"This was done with no debate, no opportunity to oppose it," he said. "It's ridiculous."
