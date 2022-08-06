Warren County creates website to report storm damage

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has unveiled a new online tool to allow residents and visitors to easily report storm damage they spot in their neighborhoods or elsewhere in the county.

Developed in conjunction with Warren County Planning & Community Development, the Warren County Storm Reporter application allows residents and visitors to let county personnel know of damage they encounter during or after wind, rain or winter storms.

The information that is received through the application will be compiled by Office of Emergency Services staff and forwarded to first responders, public works departments and state or federal agencies as needed.

This information will be particularly useful for documentation when county and local agencies seek disaster aid during severe storms, according to a Warren County news release.

The Storm Reporter application can be found at warrencountyny.gov/stormreport.

This new website is not for use in reporting emergency situations, as residents should continue to use 911 to notify dispatchers of urgent storm-related issues, such as injuries, fires, downed electrical lines and flooding that endangers people or structures, the county advises.

Warren County Director of Emergency Services Ann Marie Mason said officials "believe this website will be a good tool to help us record storm damage to pass on to our local partners as well as state and federal agencies in the event that financial assistance to make repairs is sought."

The website will help the county's emergency services staff keep tabs on where there are storm-related problems in Warren County, said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

"We urge residents to use this application when storms hit our county and damage is noted," Geraghty stated.