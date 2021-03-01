Warren County creates vaccine waiting list for those 60 and older

Residents of Warren and Hamilton counties who are 60 and older can now get on a coronavirus vaccine waiting list without using a computer.
Those age 65 and older are eligible for a vaccine now, as well as those who are younger but have a qualifying medical condition.
The Warren/Hamilton Office for the Aging is collecting their information via email, an online sign-up and by phone. Those who have internet access are asked not to call so that the phone line can remain open for those who have no other options.
County officials will use the waiting list to contact residents when there is a vaccine clinic available. That will include notifying them about clinics at nearby pharmacies and other locations, as well as telling them about county-run clinics.
“While we do not operate the vaccine clinics ourselves, we wanted to be a resource for our seniors, especially those that do not have access to the internet,” said Dee Park, director of Warren/Hamilton Office for the Aging, in a statement. “This past week, vaccination clinics have become more readily available and we wanted to make our population aware of our waiting lists. When a clinic becomes available, we will reach out to you with the registration information and/or assist you with the registration process.”
To sign up online, go to: https://warrencountyny.gov/ofa/covidsignup.
Emails can be sent to: whofa@warrencountyny.gov.
Those without internet access can call 518-824-8804, and may need to leave a message with their detailed information.
The phone option is for those without internet access.
Residents are also asked to use only one of the three methods, lest they get placed on the list multiple times.
The county needs the following information: Full name, date of birth, telephone number, address, email address if the person has one, and the eligible medical condition if the person is between age 60 and age 64. Those older than 64 are all eligible to get vaccinated, but younger people are only eligible due to certain medical conditions or jobs.
"Here, in what we affectionately call "Hometown, USA," we are going to do everything humanly possible to make this vaccination process as easy as we can for our senior citizens, now that New York state has finally allowed county public health departments to get involved in the vaccination of the seniors who have been most affected by this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We understand this process has been confusing and frustrating at times, and we know improvements were needed. We hope that this helps to provide information quickly, factually and effectively so that we are addressing the needs of our most vulnerable members of our community.“
Residents of other counties cannot be added to the list. They should call 1-833-697-4829 to get assistance. They can also go to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
