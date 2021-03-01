Warren County creates vaccine waiting list for those 60 and older

The county needs the following information: Full name, date of birth, telephone number, address, email address if the person has one, and the eligible medical condition if the person is between age 60 and age 64. Those older than 64 are all eligible to get vaccinated, but younger people are only eligible due to certain medical conditions or jobs.

"Here, in what we affectionately call "Hometown, USA," we are going to do everything humanly possible to make this vaccination process as easy as we can for our senior citizens, now that New York state has finally allowed county public health departments to get involved in the vaccination of the seniors who have been most affected by this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We understand this process has been confusing and frustrating at times, and we know improvements were needed. We hope that this helps to provide information quickly, factually and effectively so that we are addressing the needs of our most vulnerable members of our community.“