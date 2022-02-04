Warren County creates new website for traffic complaints

A new interactive website being used by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Glens Falls Police Department called Safe Pace will open up new dialogue between law enforcement agencies and drivers.

If any traffic infractions are observed while driving on Warren County roads, users can write a complaint on the site known as Safe Pace. The portal can be accessed via the Warren County Sheriff’s Office website.

Anything including speeding, texting or disobeying a traffic control justifies a complaint. Emergencies such as suspected impaired driving should still be reported by dialing 911, according to a Warren County news release.

The site was created through a joint effort between the Warren County Traffic Safety Board and the county’s Planning Department. In the news release, Reagan Kelley, the coordinator of the safety board, stated that “users of Safe Pace will have access to a short fillable form to notify both agencies of traffic issues that they may be experiencing in their neighborhoods.”

After submitting a complaint, the information will then be sent to the “appropriate law enforcement agency for action.”

The new online tool is part of an ongoing initiative to improve traffic safety and to open dialogue between the county’s law enforcement personnel and residents. The Sheriff’s Office will also be implementing two new portable video messaging boards that will show approaching vehicle speeds to raise awareness on roads where complaints are received.

“Our goal is to keep those who use our roads as safe as possible, and giving our residents another way to interact with law enforcement to report traffic safety issues will help us to that end,” Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau stated.

