Warren County creates committee to study septic inspection program

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said the law should not focus just on Lake George while leaving out other water bodies in the county.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said getting the town law passed was not easy. Numerous public meetings were held to educate people on the topic.

“There’s a lot of people that do not understand their septic system — let alone where it’s located or how old it is,” he said.

Horicon Supervisor Sylvia Smith agreed the public needs to be a part of the process. People should listen to the lake associations, she said.

Although all supervisors want to protect water quality, that may look different in each town, she said.

Majority Leader Doug Beaty said there is precedent for holding pubic informational meetings. There were three meetings on the now-abandoned plan to expand the runway at Warren County airport. Anywhere from 125 to 175 people attended, he said. He believes there is a lot of interest in this topic.

“I believe our lakes and our mountains make Warren County the best county in the state, and if we can’t make significant strides to protect that, shame on us,” he said.