Warren County creates a 'Tree Challenge' for residents

Warren County residents are encouraged to see the trees through the forest in a new, fun, socially distanced activity.
The county has kicked off the “Warren County Tree Challenge.”
The online mapping application will help people identify unique trees in public recreational areas.
There are dozens of species of trees in the southern Adirondacks and some are hard to find.
People may be surprised to find out the variety of trees in this region, according to Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Jim Lieberum.
“They’re not all just oak trees and maple trees,” he said.
The challenge is a partnership between the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District and Warren County Planning and Community Development Department.
Sara Frankenfeld, geographic information system administrator for the county, developed the online platform, which uses GIS mapping to track the trees. It can be accessed at www.warrencountyny.gov/trees.
Lieberum said he came up with the idea about two years ago working with Maren Alexander, conservation district technician.
The COVID-19 pandemic helped bring it to fruition because Warren County is looking to get people out and recreating in different ways.
Lieberum said he enjoys finding strange things in strange places.
“People don’t have to go far to see interesting things,” he said.
Among what he looks for to find a “remarkable” tree is the size of the tree including diameter, height or crown spread, or perhaps its shape.
For example, at the Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road in Queensbury, there is a single white fir — a species not indigenous to this area.
In Crandall Park in Glens Falls, there is a catalpa tree, which is referred to as the string-bean tree because of its long leaves that resemble pea pods.
On Sanford Avenue in Glens Falls near the Sanford Avenue School, there is a tree with a massive trunk, which he estimates is nearly 5 feet in diameter.
Lieberum said people are free to suggest their own additions to the map. It does not have to be a specific species of tree. It could be one that has an unusual shape and or resembles someone.
The online platform is intended to be used at publicly accessible locations only. People should not trespass or collect samples on any private property. Landowners are free to add their own contributions to the list and they will be added to the map in a way that will not indicate the specific location, but note the discovery.
Lieberum said this is a fun and educational way to get out and enjoy nature.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
