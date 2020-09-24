Warren County creates a 'Tree Challenge' for residents

Lieberum said he enjoys finding strange things in strange places.

“People don’t have to go far to see interesting things,” he said.

Among what he looks for to find a “remarkable” tree is the size of the tree including diameter, height or crown spread, or perhaps its shape.

For example, at the Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road in Queensbury, there is a single white fir — a species not indigenous to this area.

In Crandall Park in Glens Falls, there is a catalpa tree, which is referred to as the string-bean tree because of its long leaves that resemble pea pods.

On Sanford Avenue in Glens Falls near the Sanford Avenue School, there is a tree with a massive trunk, which he estimates is nearly 5 feet in diameter.

Lieberum said people are free to suggest their own additions to the map. It does not have to be a specific species of tree. It could be one that has an unusual shape and or resembles someone.