Warren County cracking down on businesses that violate COVID-19 rules

Warren County announced on Friday that it is suspending the certificate of occupancy for a Lake George business that reopened last week despite being told repeatedly by county and village officials that it was to remain closed under state regulations.
In addition, the county was preparing a cease-and-desist letter against another Lake George business that has been the subject of numerous mask and social distancing complaints.
The county did not identify the businesses in its news release.
However, the Funa’rama Fun Park in the village of Lake George was shut down and issued a citation last weekend for operating without clearance from the state. In addition, Duffy’s Tavern in the village was given a verbal and written warning for failing to comply with state guidelines after village inspectors found diners standing near a bar.
This is part of an aggressive enforcement strategy that the county is taking against businesses that they say “repeatedly and willfully” fail to abide applicable laws during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Warren County has worked with businesses to make sure they understand the rules to play by during this difficult time, and we thank the vast majority who have made sacrifices in order to protect public health,” said Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “Unfortunately, we have found that some want to put their own self-interests above those of the general public.”
Thomas said the county has done extensive research on its legal options and will pursue any and all of them as needed.
These options included seeking suspension and revocation of occupancy certificates under the New York State Building Code. The Warren County attorney will file a motion in state Supreme Court seeking an injunction for the purpose of complying with Public Health Law, New York State Sanitary Code, New York State Department of Health regulations and state business reopening regulations, according to a news release.
In addition, the Warren County sheriff and Warren County district attorney stand ready to pursue criminal charges, such as criminal contempt, wherever appropriate, particularly if a court order is ignored.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore will formally request that any and all appropriate state agencies suspend or revoke licensure of bad actors, the news release states.
The crackdown came after discussions this week with Warren County, state and local elected and appointed officials focusing on increased complaints about some businesses around the county, including in the village of Lake George, not following laws and executive orders as required.
“Warren County is ready and able to take legal action against businesses that know they are doing something wrong but repeatedly do it anyway despite warnings,” Moore said in a news release.
The announcement of the crackdown comes on a day when the county confirmed one new COVID-19 cases of a person who works for a health care agency. The person used personal protective equipment at work. Warren County Health Services officials said in a statement that they believe the number of potential exposures from this person is small and quarantines have been arranged as required.
There have been no new cases as a result of potential exposure from a health care worker who tested positive for coronavirus exposure earlier this week.
On Friday:
Warren County reported one new COVID-19 for a total of 270. There were four recoveries. Warren County Health Services is monitoring three active cases. Two people have mild illness and one with moderate illness is hospitalized.
Glens Falls Hospital confirmed it had two COVID-19 patients.
