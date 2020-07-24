Warren County cracking down on businesses that violate COVID-19 rules

Warren County announced on Friday that it is suspending the certificate of occupancy for a Lake George business that reopened last week despite being told repeatedly by county and village officials that it was to remain closed under state regulations.

In addition, the county was preparing a cease-and-desist letter against another Lake George business that has been the subject of numerous mask and social distancing complaints.

The county did not identify the businesses in its news release.

However, the Funa’rama Fun Park in the village of Lake George was shut down and issued a citation last weekend for operating without clearance from the state. In addition, Duffy’s Tavern in the village was given a verbal and written warning for failing to comply with state guidelines after village inspectors found diners standing near a bar.

This is part of an aggressive enforcement strategy that the county is taking against businesses that they say “repeatedly and willfully” fail to abide applicable laws during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.