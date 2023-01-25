Warren County COVID update

Warren County reports climbing COVID cases, 1 new death

QUEENSBURY - Warren County Health Services issued a report Tuesday in which it reports 85 new COVID cases throughout the county between Jan. 18-24.

The number of hospitalizations in that time had not changed and remained at six. Unfortunately, the report stated that one additional death had occurred.

"And individual in their 80s passed away in a hospital," the report read. "This person had not been vaccinated. The Health Services staff offers the loved ones of this idividual their deepest condolences."

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down from 4.6% to 3.4%.

Warren County Health Services will hold its next COVID vaccine clinic on Jan. 31 at its office at the Warren County Municipal Center located at 1340 State Rt. 9. in Lake George.