Warren County COVID spread continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Warren County resident has caught coronavirus from an unknown source in the community, Warren County Health Services said.

Health Services is investigating how the exposure occurred, in an effort to track it back to the source. Two others have caught the virus from unknown sources this week, but the cases do not appear to be related, Health Services said.

In addition, a student contracted coronavirus at a college in another area and came home to isolate.

In better news, there is still no indication of coronavirus spreading through The Landing, the assisted living facility in Queensbury that had a scare when two workers tested positive and others tested as “inconclusive” in results that were delayed for a week at the lab.

In total, eight people in the county are currently sick, all mildly, and no one is hospitalized.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.