Warren County COVID report: 14 people hospitalized, 23 new cases

Warren County Health Services reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 22 recoveries.

Health Services officials were monitoring 225 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 210 of them involving mild illness.

Fourteen people were hospitalized with COVID as of Sunday, one more than Saturday, amounting to the highest daily total since Jan. 20. Two were in critical condition and 12 others have moderate illness. One was moderate outside of the hospital.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19, health officials said in a news release. Seven involved individuals who had been on campus in the Warrensburg, Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts.

New COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports, officials said.

Six of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 484 of 43,486 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Washington County had not reported its daily COVID statistics as of 5 p.m. Sunday, and Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekends.