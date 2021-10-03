Warren County COVID report: 14 people hospitalized, 23 new cases

Warren County Health Services reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 22 recoveries.
Health Services officials were monitoring 225 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 210 of them involving mild illness.
Fourteen people were hospitalized with COVID as of Sunday, one more than Saturday, amounting to the highest daily total since Jan. 20. Two were in critical condition and 12 others have moderate illness. One was moderate outside of the hospital.
All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19, health officials said in a news release. Seven involved individuals who had been on campus in the Warrensburg, Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts.
New COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports, officials said.
Six of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 484 of 43,486 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.
Washington County had not reported its daily COVID statistics as of 5 p.m. Sunday, and Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekends.
In addition, Warren County Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories was updated Saturday.
Anyone who was present at these locations on these days during the specified time periods should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, quarantine if feeling ill and seek a COVID test if feeling ill, officials advised.
Recent additions include:
- Greater Glens Falls Transit shuttle bus Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m. from Hudson Falls to Ridge Street, Glens Falls, and 6:10 p.m. from Ridge Street in Glens Falls to River Street in Hudson Falls. Mask worn.
- Adirondack Nautilus, Dix Avenue, Glens Falls, Sept. 28, noon to 1:30 p.m. No mask worn.
- New York Independent Insurance Adjusters Conference, The Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls, Sept. 23, 24, 25 and 26.
- Elks Lodge 81, Cronin Road, Queensbury, Sept. 27, 3:45-9:30 p.m., Sept. 28, 4 p.m. to close.
- Sandy's Clam Bar Reunion Show, Cool Insuring Arena, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. to close. No masks worn.
The full list can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website. These advisories are issued when a person with infectious COVID-19 was present on the specified date and time and Public Health staff are unable, through contact tracing, to notify all who may have had contact with the person.
Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 27.4 as of Sunday.
Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 3.9% and the Capital Region’s rate was 3.7% as of Sunday morning.