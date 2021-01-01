Warren County COVID hospitalizations nearly double in one day

Seven more people were hospitalized with coronavirus on New Year’s Eve, pushing Warren County’s total to 11 people hospitalized on Jan. 1.
That is by far the highest number of Warren County residents ever hospitalized at once for coronavirus. The previous record was six.
At the end of 2020, a resident in Washington County died, the second death in two days.
The person was in their 60s and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time of their death, according to Washington County Public Health Services. Fifteen county residents have now died after contracting the virus.
The number of cases stemming from a Gansevoort house party on Dec. 18 has grown to 17, with five more people testing positive on New Year’s Eve.
In total, 44 people in Warren County tested positive in the last day, and 44 other people recovered. There are 327 people currently ill.
One case in the Hadley-Luzerne school district has led to the Junior/Senior High School switching to remote learning from Jan. 4 through Jan. 18. The school district said it doesn’t have enough staff to run in-person school.
Other schools have seen a surge in cases among students during the Christmas vacation.
At Queensbury schools, 11 students have tested positive since Dec. 22. That's more than half of the 21 total positive students cases all year.
At Glens Falls city schools, five students have tested positive since Dec. 22, as compared to 11 for the entire school year so far.
At Ballston Spa schools, 19 students have tested positive in the same time period, as compared to 54 students since September.
Twelve South Glens Falls students have tested positive since Dec. 21, while 28 have tested positive in total so far.
Lake George schools had just two positive cases until Dec. 18 and now have a total of nine students who have tested positive, including five students in the last week.
All of the figures are from lab-provided reports on the schools COVID database.
The surges have led some superintendents to discuss whether to return in in-person school on Monday; Ballston Spa Middle School and High School, and all Glens Falls schools, will be virtual.
Vaccination volunteers
Albany Medical Center Hospital, the Capital Region’s COVID-19 vaccine hub, is seeking volunteers to help vaccinate one million Capital Region residents.
Albany Medical Center will provide training, but volunteers must start with some medical knowledge. Volunteers must be: licensed practical nurses, licensed pharmacists (they do not need to be certified to administer immunizations), midwives, dentists, certain dental hygienists, podiatrists, EMTs, and students with one year of clinical experience in medical, nursing, physician assistant, pharmacy, dentistry, podiatry, and midwifery programs.
Volunteers can sign up here: https://apps.health.ny.gov/pub/servny/.
Reporter Chad Arnold contributed to this story.
