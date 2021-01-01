Warren County COVID hospitalizations nearly double in one day

Seven more people were hospitalized with coronavirus on New Year’s Eve, pushing Warren County’s total to 11 people hospitalized on Jan. 1.

That is by far the highest number of Warren County residents ever hospitalized at once for coronavirus. The previous record was six.

At the end of 2020, a resident in Washington County died, the second death in two days.

The person was in their 60s and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time of their death, according to Washington County Public Health Services. Fifteen county residents have now died after contracting the virus.

The number of cases stemming from a Gansevoort house party on Dec. 18 has grown to 17, with five more people testing positive on New Year’s Eve.

In total, 44 people in Warren County tested positive in the last day, and 44 other people recovered. There are 327 people currently ill.

One case in the Hadley-Luzerne school district has led to the Junior/Senior High School switching to remote learning from Jan. 4 through Jan. 18. The school district said it doesn’t have enough staff to run in-person school.

Other schools have seen a surge in cases among students during the Christmas vacation.